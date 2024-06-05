The Houston Food Bank is preparing to distribute 12,000 meals a day to children in the Greater Houston area this summer.

With school closures increasing food insecurity among children, the program aims to bridge the nutritional gap.

"Some of the things we've heard from our families is that they want their children to go to a community site they feel comfortable with, which is close to home," said Education Services Director Cynthia Brunswick. "Our goal is to address some hunger-related issues families face and ensure they know how to access available food resources."

According to their data, about one in five children in Texas face food insecurity regularly. When schools are closed for the summer, that number goes up.

During the academic year, children facing hunger may struggle with developmental, social, and behavioral issues at school.

"Students need that to be able to nourish their mind and body. We’re looking at the holistic development of children and the effects that it has," said Brunswick. "We're trying to work with partners who are trying to prevent that loss over the summer so they're ready to go in the fall."

In 2023, over 815,000 hot meals were distributed to Houston-area children in after-school programs and at over 200 community locations during the summer.

The Food Bank also highlighted its ongoing disaster relief efforts, distributing over 1.6 million pounds of food to partner organizations as of June 4.

Beyond the Food Bank's initiative, local businesses are also stepping up.

Paul Miller, owner of Union Kitchen, announced that kids under 12 will eat free with the purchase of an adult entrée throughout June and July at all five of the restaurant's locations.

"The rising cost of goods is putting pressure on Houstonians," Miller said. "We wanted to find a way to ease that burden a little bit."

School districts like Houston and Katy ISD are also offering free breakfast and lunch programs at various times during June and July. Katy ISD's program is open to any child under 18, regardless of school enrollment.

For more information on the Houston Food Bank's summer meals program and volunteer opportunities, visit their website here. You can also dial 211 for more food resources available in your community.