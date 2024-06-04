The Spring Independent School District (ISD) has announced the continuation of its Summer Feeding Program, offering free breakfast and lunch to children up to 18 in the Spring area. This initiative, funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), aims to provide nutritious meals for children during the summer break.

Children aged 18 and under are eligible for the program and are not required to be enrolled in summer school or provide proof of income. Meals provided adhere to national nutrition standards to ensure children receive balanced and healthy options.

Beginning June 3, meals will be available Monday through Thursday at four participating Spring ISD campuses:

Major Elementary School 16855 Sugar Pine Dr., Houston, TX 77090 June 10 – July 18 Breakfast: 8:15 - 8:45 a.m. Lunch: 12:30 – 1 p.m.

McNabb Elementary School 743 E. Cypresswood Dr., Houston, TX 77373 June 10 – July 18 Breakfast: 8:15 - 8:45 a.m. Lunch: 12:30 – 1 p.m.

Springwoods Village Middle School 1120 Crossgate Blvd., Spring, TX 77373 June 10 – July 18 Breakfast: 9:15 - 9:45 a.m. Lunch: 12:45 – 1:15 p.m.

Westfield High School 16713 Ella Blvd., Houston, TX 77090 June 3 – July 18 Breakfast: 7:15 - 7:45 a.m. Lunch: 12:30 – 1 p.m.

Spring ISD will be closed on Fridays, as well as on June 19 and July 4. Please note that the locations and times provided may be subject to change.