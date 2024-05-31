Houston Food Bank starting meal program as schools close for summer

The Houston Food Bank is preparing to feed 12,000 local children a day through its summer feeding program starting Monday, June 3 at select locations.

Children 18 and under and enrolled students with disabilities up to 21 years old can show up to participating sites, including most Boys & Girls Club locations to receive breakfast, lunch, and snacks (depending on the site). Families do not need to apply for the free meals.

The food bank is also in need of hundreds of volunteers each day to package and prepare hot and cold options.

The program officially launches June 10 and runs through Aug. 9, 2024.

A summer meal kickoff celebration with activities, refreshments, and music will be held June 8 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lincoln Park Community Center at 979 Grenshaw St.

Visit houstonfoodbank.org to sign up to volunteer or to find a summer meal site near you. Assistance is also available by calling 2-1-1 or texting "Food" to 304-304.