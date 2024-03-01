It's been a long time coming. Houston firefighters have worked without a contract for the last eight years and now, there's a tentative agreement with the City. We're looking into the details of the deal.

"This is historic," explains Houston Professional Firefighters Association President Marty Lancton.

Conversations about the controversial contract for Houston firefighters have mostly been carried out in court over the last few years. The trial was set to begin on March 25 to have a jury decide what would happen, but late Thursday the city and firefighters' union reached an agreement.

"The challenges that we've had to go through the last eight years nobody should ever have to go through," says Lancton.

The deal, which is still being called tentative, includes years of back pay for Houston firefighters dating back to 2017 and secures a future contract. "The reason tentative is in there because the mechanics still have to be done in order to present it to the court," Lancton explains.

This agreement comes within two months of Mayor John Whitmire taking office.

"This is how you show the value and the worth of brave men and women that are out there every day taking care of the citizens," Lancton adds.

So, does the city plan to pay for it by putting a bond on the ballot? Here's how the mayor answered in January. "I would not rule out anything at this point. Big number. We have got to pay for it, and we've actually used bonds in previous settlements. A settlement bond is actually what it is called. We will see how that turns out, but we are going to have a contract with the firefighters. It's going to be fair to the firefighters and fair to the public," says Mayor Whitmire.

"We would love to be able to release the information, but we're still under the court's confidentiality order," says Lancton.

As we await specifics of the highly debated deal and a definite dollar amount, we do know firefighters are finally said to be getting what Lancton calls, "Fair benefits, fair compensation, so they can take care of their families and we can move forward. This is a day I will not forget."

The agreement is expected to be sent to the judge for approval within the next couple of weeks.