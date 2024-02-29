City of Houston, firefighters reach agreement in contract controversy

The City of Houston and Houston Professional Fire Fighters Association announce a tentative agreement has been reached in their ongoing pay dispute.

According to Mayor John Whitmire, the agreement resolves the 7 year-long pay dispute with firefighters, avoiding further unnecessary litigation costs.

"A world-class city like Houston deserves a well-funded fire department to attract and retain talented individuals who are willing to risk their safety for us during our times of need," said Mayor Whitmire. "Houston’s fire department should be at or near the top among the major cities in our state."

Both sides are said to have made compromises to reach the agreement.

This is historic," said HPFFA President Patrick M. "Marty" Lancton. "Mayor Whitmire promised we would get this done by the end of February, and he has kept that promise. In just seven weeks, we have resolved a dispute the previous administration kicked down the road for eight years. It is amazing to witness what happens when leadership is unafraid to do the right thing."