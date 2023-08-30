Houston City Council voted overwhelmingly to fund yet another legal battle with its long-suffering firefighters who've been working without contract since 2014.

The initial price tag is nearly a half million taxpayer dollars to fund outside lawyers and experts.

"From the City's perspective it has a duty to safeguard the interests of the taxpayers in this litigation," said Arturo Michel.

"When people talk about having litigation with the City, this is what comes with the territory," said Council Member Edward Pollard.

At issue, is a newly passed state law ensuring that when a City and its firefighters are unable to agree on labor terms, an independent arbiter will settle the dispute.

In Austin, the measure passed with near unanimous support, including the votes of every single member of the Harris County delegation.

And yet the City of Houston is now asking a Judge to declare the measure unconstitutional.

"It would create a huge financial obligation on behalf of the City," said Mayor Sylvester Turner.

Reaction from the Firefighter's Union was swift and harsh.

"They have now green-lighted the use of taxpayer funds and the City is going to lose," said Marty Lancton, President of the Houston Professional Firefighters Association.

The renewal of legal combat triggered a furious response from the new law's sponsor State Senator and Mayoral Candidate John Whitmire.

"We are trying to save money and save lives and you are not going to do it at the courthouse," said Whitmire.

Others seeking the top job at City Hall were too eager to label the Council's decision to litigate "wasteful".

"This is something that's been approved. It's not unconstitutional. It's a loser argument," said attorney and mayoral candidate Lee Kaplan.

"Not only is that throwing good money after bad, that is just a waste of taxpayer dollars. I think its time that we move on from this issue," said mayoral candidate and former Metro Chairman Gilbert Garcia.

Lurking beneath the latest litigation is the fear of many within the Turner administration and on Council of an enormous liability for annual pay hikes and benefits potentially owed firefighters stretching back to 2017.