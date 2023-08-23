Houston City Council approves funding for Houston Fire Department resource advancements

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and the Houston City Council approved an upwards of $2 million budget that will allow the Houston Fire Department to acquire necessary station and fleet upgrades.

According to a release, the Houston Fire Department will receive 10 hybrid electric Ford F-150 pickup trucks. The City Council also approved the purchase of 52 hybrid electric Ford F-150 pickup trucks in the total amount of over $2.1 million for Department of Neighborhoods, Houston Police, Houston Fire and General Services departments.

City officials said the vehicles will be used by the department's personnel to provide services to citizens throughout the city.

The hybrid electric Ford F-150 pickup trucks will replace vehicles in the Arson and Professional Standards Office that have reached end of useful life and this procurement supports Mayor Sylvester Turner's Houston Climate Action Plan, officials said.

The City Council also approved over $215,000 to purchase modular building replacements for HFD Station 101. The modular building serves as a dormitory for firefighters, containing bedrooms, restrooms, and showers.

The Houston Fire Department will also receive one GMC 2500 HD truck through the Houston-Galveston Area Council (H-GAC) purchasing cooperative in the total amount of over $104,000. The vehicle will serve as a replacement for a currently outdated and aging vehicle. The new GMC truck will be used to sustain and enhance the teams’ capabilities to respond to local and/or regional emergencies.