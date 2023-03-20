Two Houston firefighters were taken to the hospital after a hit-and-run crash involving an ambulance and a pickup truck, police say.

The crash occurred around 3 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Parker Road and Airline Drive.

MORE: Houston chef offers free meals to single mom of three who was paralyzed after violent robbery

According to police, two firefighters in an ambulance were going southbound on Airline Drive when their vehicle was T-boned by a dark-color Chevy Avalanche that was going westbound on Parker Road.

An ambulance and a pickup truck were involved in a hit-and-run crash at Parker and Airline in Houston.

Police say the Avalanche kept going westbound on Parker Road after the crash but left some debris behind at the scene.

According to HPD, the firefighters reported that they had the green light.

The two firefighters were transported to the hospital and were last reported to be in stable condition.

MORE: Houston mom pleads for answers after husband found shot to death early Sunday

Police say the firefighters were returning to their station before the crash and didn’t have a patient in the ambulance.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the Avalanche, which likely has heavy front-end damage, is asked to call the HPD Vehicular Crimes Division at (713)247-4072.