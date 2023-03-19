More help is pouring in for a single mom of three who was paralyzed from the waist down following a violent robbery in Houston.

Houston Chef Lena Trang has offered to provide free meals for Nhung Truong, 44, and her kids for as long as they need.

On Thursday, Truong was discharged from the hospital and returned home as she’s now showing some signs of progress.

"I feel very emotional and thankful to everyone that helped me when I was in pain," said Truong, through the help of her 15-year-old daughter, Van Duong, who translated.

The following day, Houston Police and Mayor Turner announced the arrests of 17-year-old Joseph Harrell and 19-year-old Zynika Woods. Both are charged with aggravated robbery in Truong's case.

Harrell also faces an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge. The bond for both his charges is set at a total of $240,000.

Woods' bond is set at $50,000. Her next court appearance is set for May.

"I’m very happy that they captured them because I feel scared if they’re going to come after other people," Truong said.

Truong still doesn’t have any feeling in her legs and can’t walk or use the bathroom by herself. Her focus now is to strengthen her arms so she can better navigate her wheelchair.

In the meantime, Chef Lena Trang, who owns Lena's Asian Kitchen, has offered to cook meals for the family for as long as they need.

On Sunday, Trang came over to meet with the family face-to-face.

Trang has dedicated her career to helping domestic abuse and trafficking survivors and felt for Truong and her family, as a fellow Vietnamese immigrant.

"We talked about the menu, what she likes to eat and what she doesn't, and if there’s any allergies or anything. We will start delivering them meals a couple of times a week. I moved here by myself but my whole family and friends are still in Vietnam so I kind of understand what they’re going through, that’s why I really want to help," Trang said.

Records say Both Harrell and Woods remain in jail.

Harrel’s next court date is set for Monday morning.