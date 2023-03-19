Houston mom pleas for answers after husband found shot to death early Sunday

Grieving family members flooded the parking lot of a strip center on Beechnut Street devastated after three men were found shot to death early Sunday morning.

"I saw his shoes, his boots. That’s when I knew it was him," said Ashley Montalbo.

But there are little to no answers as to what happened.

Houston Police Department Assistant Chief Chandra Hatcher says they got a call just before 6 a.m., adding, "When officers arrived, they found three males in the parking lot deceased with multiple gunshot wounds. There’s multiple shell casing out here. There were no witnesses, no cars, and at this point in time no suspects."

Montalbo says her husband 29-year-old Gerardo Filomeno was one of those victims. A father of two, now gone.

"So now I don’t know what I’m going to tell them," she said through tears. "How am I supposed to tell them that their dad is never coming back?"

She says Gerardo was getting his life back on track, and she’s adamant he wasn’t the intended target, explaining, "He was the sweetest, the nicest person ever. He didn’t have problems with anybody. It wasn’t for him. He was caught in the fire. That’s what happened. It was in the crossfire, and he just happened to get hit. But it wasn’t for him."

Their whole family is now pleading with the public for information hoping someone will come forward.

"I just want somebody to say something because there was too many freaking people in the street for nobody to not have seen anything. There’s no way. So somebody needs to say something," she said.

If that’s you, you’re urged to call HPD or crime stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.