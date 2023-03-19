Three people were killed in a shooting on Beechnut Street in Houston around 5:50 Sunday morning.

Police received a call that three men were laying on the ground in a parking lot in the 10800 block of Beechnut Street. Once on the scene, police found three men dead and multiple shell casings.

There were several cars in the parking lot when police arrived at the scene.

There is a club in the parking lot where the bodies were found but no word on if the bodies found are related to the club.

There are currently no witnesses that have come forward, so police currently have no suspects.

Houston police continue to investigate the cause of the shooting. We will update as information becomes available.