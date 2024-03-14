Houston firefighters hearing details of agreement signed by mayor, union president

Houston firefighters have gathered to hear details of the historic agreement signed by Mayor John Whitmire and the union president this week to address a years-long contract impasse.

Details of the agreement are still confidential but will include a five-year contract and back pay to compensate for seven years of impasse.

The union members will have the final say in a vote.

Two weeks ago, the City of Houston and Houston Professional Fire Fighters Association announced a tentative agreement had been reached to address the pay dispute between firefighters and the city. Houston firefighters have worked without a contract since 2017.

Conversations about the controversial contract for firefighters have mostly been carried out in court over the last few years. Before the tentative agreement was announced, the trial was set to begin on March 25 to have a jury decide what would happen.

The agreement came within two months of Mayor Whitmire taking office.