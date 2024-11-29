Houston fire: 2 firefighters injured battling house fire on Cindy Lane

Houston firefighters are on the scene of a house fire that sparked up on Friday afternoon.

Details are limited, but officials said the fire sparked up in the 6200 block of Cindy Lane, just after 4:30 p.m.

The Houston Fire Department said two firefighters were transported. However, the extent of their injuries is unknown.

No other details have been released yet.

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.