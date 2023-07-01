Houston Fire Department urges firework safety for 4th of July holiday

The Houston Fire Department is warning residents about the dangers of using fireworks this Fourth of July.

HFD says that fireworks can cause serious injuries, fires, and even death. There were an estimated 19,500 fires started by fireworks in the United States each year.

Although firework injuries are seen in all age groups, more than one-third of the victims are under the age of 15. The National Fire Protection Association estimates about 44 percent of injuries are due to burns. For example, sparklers get as hot as 1,200 degrees Fahrenheit, accounting for 25 percent of injuries seen at hospitals.

The HFD also says that it is illegal to discharge fireworks in the City of Houston and parts of the county. If you are caught using fireworks illegally, you could be fined up to $2,000.

"Independence Day is a great day for our country," said HFD Fire Chief Sam Peña. "We appreciate the gift and sacrifices made by so many. Let’s promise to be good citizens of our country and help America grow into a better nation each day. We encourage everyone to have a great day, enjoy the festivities and to do so RESPONSIBLY. Have a safe and happy 4th of July!"

The HFD encourages residents to enjoy professional public fireworks displays instead of using fireworks at home. The City of Houston will be hosting a fireworks display on July 4th at 9:30 p.m. at Miller Outdoor Theatre.

For more information about fireworks safety, visit the HFD website at www.houstonfire.org.