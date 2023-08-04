Houston fire: Building caught fire on Ashbrook Drive, several cars damaged

Houston Fire Department is on the scene battling a fire near Bellaire on Friday.

Details are limited at this time, but HFD says units are at 5131 Ashbrook Drive after reports of a building on fire. The location appears to be a building offering auto services.

Several cars look to have caught fire.

They are performing extinguishing efforts and there have been no reports of injuries as of this writing.

Officials ask the public to avoid the area.