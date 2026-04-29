Houston unveils FIFA World Cup 2026 volunteer uniforms as 43-day countdown begins

The Brief From a massive pool of 35,000 applicants, 4,100 volunteers were selected to serve as the face of Houston across 39 days of World Cup action. Volunteers unveiled a custom adidas kit featuring sneakers, a "bum bag," and Houston-specific patches designed to handle the local summer climate. These ambassadors will provide support in over 130 languages at NRG Stadium, major airports, and the 34-day Fan Festival to ensure a world-class experience for international fans.



With just 43 days remaining until the FIFA World Cup 2026 kicks off in Mexico City, the Houston Host Committee reached a major milestone Wednesday by unveiling the official uniforms for the thousands of volunteers who will serve as the city's ambassadors this summer.

The unveiling took place at POST Houston, the central hub for the tournament’s volunteer program. Volunteer manager Toke Awofala and Houston Host Committee President Chris Canetti introduced the 10-piece kit that will be worn by the 4,100 local volunteers selected to staff the global event.

"We truly would not be able to put on the tournament here in Houston without volunteers," Awofala said. "They are the heartbeat of this program."

The road to the final roster was highly competitive. Since applications opened in August, more than 35,000 people applied for a role in Houston. Following 8,000 in-person tryouts at the volunteer center, 4,100 were ultimately chosen.

Easy identification for fans

Big picture view:

The official uniform, designed by FIFA partner Adidas, is consistent across all 16 host cities in North America to ensure easy identification for fans. However, Houston volunteers will receive three exclusive host city patches to customize their look.

The full kit includes:

Three T-shirts and a mid-layer jacket

Pants and shorts

Three pairs of socks and sneakers

A hat and a waist bag, referred to by FIFA as a "bum bag"

The gear was designed with the region's climate in mind, using breathable materials and layering options to help volunteers manage Houston's summer heat.

Alejandro Garcia, a 19-year-old freshman at Rice University and a native of Mexico, served as the model for the unveiling. Garcia will serve as a Host City Ambassador, primarily stationed in fan zones to assist international visitors.

"It’s a blessing to be here representing Houston and FIFA," Garcia said. "The 'fit is great, and I’m excited to get it started.".

"Help Houston shine"

Why you should care:

The volunteer presence will extend far beyond the pitch.

While NRG Stadium will host seven matches, the FIFA Fan Festival in East Downtown will run for 34 of the tournament's 39 days. Volunteers will also be stationed at Bush Intercontinental and Hobby airports, team hotels, and training sites including Shell Energy Stadium and Houston Sports Park.

To accommodate the expected influx of international travelers, Houston’s program will feature a live phone translation service at Fan Fest info booths. This service will supplement the local volunteer pool, which includes individuals representing over 150 nationalities.

"People are going to have a lot of questions and they need answers," Canetti said. "That’s really what the volunteers are here for more than anything else—to guide the fans, help their experience, and help Houston shine."