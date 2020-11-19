Houston Federation of Teachers calling on Houston ISD to return to 100% virtual learning after Thanksgiving

The Houston Federation of Teachers is calling for the return to 100% virtual learning after Thanksgiving because of a rise in the number of COVID 19 cases.



The union met with Houston ISD Thursday afternoon to request the end of in-person learning.

“I feel like a first-year teacher every single day,” said Maxie Hollingsworth, a teacher at HISD’s Red Elementary and also a member of the teacher’s union.

“We have the majority of students learning at home, and they are doing the best that they can," said Hollingsworth. "We are doing the best that we can. We are also lacking appropriate funding and guidance from the state. Without that support, [for example] my students that need math manipulatives at home to work with and in the classroom so they don’t share and spread germs unnecessarily, then we can’t do that.”

She says the situation is dire and changes need to be made.



“Teachers are not asking not to do our job. No support staff is asking not to do their job. We are asking to do our job in the safest environment possible.”

HISD responded to us about the union’s request in a statement saying:

“Decisions about whether HISD returns to 100 percent virtual instruction would involve collaborative guidance from the district, City of Houston Health Department, and Harris County Public Health authorities. We may also receive guidance from physicians and medical experts in the Texas Medical Center."