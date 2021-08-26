Houston family blames world-renowned pet service company for losing their beloved pet

"It’s been incredibly difficult," said Da’Monica Hunter. "Probably the most difficult part is explaining to my 3-year-old where her dog is."

More than two weeks have passed since the Hunter family has seen their dog, Beau.

"Beau is an extremely shy, but loving companion and an essential part of our family," Hunter said. "We are absolutely devastated."

The Hunter family decided to take a vacation.

"My dad got hit as a pedestrian by a motor vehicle this year and my mom got Covid, she’s a kidney transplant recipient," said Hunter. "This trip was to be a celebration of life."

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

Hunter turned to Rover.com. Its website states it’s the world’s largest network of 5-star pet sitters and dog walkers.

Hunter says she met the pet sitter before leaving Beau with her.

"She seemed really knowledgeable, she showed me the space where he would be staying," Hunter said.

But after just spending one night with the sitter, Hunter says she got a text telling her Beau ran off. She says the sitter, nor Rover.com, have done much to help her find Beau.

"I’d say they haven’t been very empathetic about my situation," she said.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

In a statement to FOX 26, Rover.com says, "As soon as we learned that Beau was missing, our team took actions to assist in the search, including posting online pet finding directories, which send notifications to local shelters and veterinarians, paying for posters, and offering $500 reward."

"If you can take your pet with you on the trip, take them with you. If I could go back, that’s exactly what I would do," Hunter said.

Advertisement

If you have seen Beau, you can call Rover.com’s Trust and Safety Team at 1-888-727-1140.

