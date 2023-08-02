Looking for plans this weekend? There's something for everyone – including family friendly fun, free entertainment and opportunities to indulge on some good food.

Here's a look at some of the things to do this weekend in the Houston area.

Houston Restaurant Weeks

It's time to dine out and do good. This is the first weekend of Houston Restaurant Weeks, which runs through Sept. 4. Hundreds of restaurants across the area are offering specially-priced menus, and a donation is made to the Houston Food Bank for each meal sold.

When: Now through Sept. 4

Where: 385 participating restaurants across the Greater Houston area

Cost: Brunch and lunch menus are $25 and include two or three courses. Dinner menus are $39 or $55 and include three or four courses.

Click here for more information.

Astronaut Days at Space Center Houston

Meet an astronaut and learn about their experiences during Astronaut Days. There will be opportunities to hear from space explorers during scheduled meet and greets and presentations. For an extra price, you can have breakfast with an astronaut.

When: Thursday, Aug. 3 - Sunday, Aug. 6

Where: Space Center Houston, 1601 E NASA Pkwy, Houston, TX 77058

Cost: $44.95 for adults, $39.95 for kids, $42.95 for seniors

Click here for more information.

Houston Shakespeare Festival

The Houston Shakespeare Festival is back at Miller Outdoor Theatre for its 49th season! Produced by the University of Houston School of Theatre and Dance and the Katherine G. McGovern College of the Arts, the annual, free festival brings two of Shakespeare’s plays to the stage: Macbeth and Much Ado About Nothing. Come early for Bard Talks at 7:45 p.m. to learn more about Shakespeare, the plays and more.

When: Now through Aug. 5; 8:15 p.m.

Where: Miller Outdoor Theatre, 6000 Hermann Park Dr, Houston, TX 77030

Cost: Free, reserve a seat online

Click here to learn more.

Jurassic World Live

Take a step way back in time and see some of Jurassic World’s most iconic dinosaurs. The show follows the story of a group of scientists who are trying to save Troodon dinosaur "Jeanie" and unravel a corrupt plan.

When: Friday, Aug. 4 through Sunday, Aug. 6

Where: NRG Stadium, 8825 Kirby Drive, Houston, TX 77054

Cost: Tickets start at $20

Click here for more information.

White Linen Night in The Heights

Put on your finest white linen outfit and head out to 19th Street for this annual event that falls on the first Saturday in August. Shop, eat, and drink at this celebration of art, culture and community. Local bars, restaurants and boutiques may have their own special events planned.

When: Saturday, Aug. 5; 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: Houston’s Heights

Cost: Free

Click here for more information.

Galveston Summerfest

The whole family is invited for some free fun in the sun. There will be team-based beach games, a Battle of the Bands, food, gifts and more.

When: Saturday, Aug. 5 at 9 a.m.

Where: Galveston East Beach, 1923 Boddeker Drive, Galveston, TX, United States, Texas

Cost: Free

Click here for more information.

Houston Pizza Festival

Pizza lovers can grab a slice or two, or five, at this pizza festival. There will be live music, lawn games, beer and wine, a pizza eating contest and more.

When: Saturday, Aug. 5 from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: 4605 W Orem Dr. Houston, TX 77045

Cost: $20 general admission; kids under 10 free

Click here for more information.

Hands-on Houston: Puffy Paint Ice Cream Cones

Add some color to your weekend, with a hands-on project at the Houston Center for Contemporary Craft. Families and children of all ages can learn how to make their own puffy paint and create an ice-cream cone inspired work of art. The event is on a first come, first served basis.

When: Saturday, Aug. 5; 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Houston Center for Contemporary Craft, 4848 Main Street, Houston, TX 77002

Cost: Free

Click here to learn more.