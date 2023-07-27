The Houston Shakespeare Festival is back at Miller Outdoor Theatre for its 49th season!

Produced by the University of Houston School of Theatre and Dance and the Katherine G. McGovern College of the Arts, the annual, free festival brings two of Shakespeare’s plays to the stage.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

On July 27, 29 and 31, and Aug. 2 and 4, you can catch performances of Macbeth. On July 28 and Aug. 1, 3 and 5, see the comedy Much Ado About Nothing.

Performances begin at 8:15 p.m. each night, but come early for Bard Talks at 7:45 p.m. to learn more about Shakespeare, the plays and more.

Free tickets can be reserved online starting at 10 a.m. the day before the performance through noon the day of the performance. Click here. You don’t need a ticket to sit on the hill.

SUGGESTED: Honeyland Festival coming to Houston with food, music, drinks; Mary J. Blige, Jazmine Sullivan, more

If you can’t make it in person, the performances on Aug. 4 and 5 will be livestreamed. Captioning will be available on July 31 and Aug. 3, and audio description on Aug. 2 and 5.

To learn more about the festival at https://www.uh.edu/shakespeare/