A new fund has been established to help those impacted by the severe weather in the Houston area over the last month.

The Severe Weather and Derecho Recovery Fund has been established by the Greater Houston Disaster Alliance - a joint effort of the Greater Houston Community Foundation and the United Way of Greater Houston.

"The Greater Houston Disaster Alliance was formed so that in times of crisis, there is a swift and efficient response to help those severely impacted begin the process of recovery," said Stephen Maislin, president and CEO, Greater Houston Community Foundation. "When disaster strikes, it requires a collaborative and coordinated response from the nonprofit, for-profit, public sector and philanthropic community to ensure the most vulnerable in our region get the help they need to start the recovery and rebuilding process."

According to the Houston mayor's office, the fund will help those in Harris, Montgomery and Waller counties who were impacted by severe storms, derecho winds, tornadoes and flooding that occurred between April 26 and May 17.

Officials say the money raised will be distributed as grants to nonprofit partners to provide low-to-moderate income families with emergency financial assistance, home repairs and help with accessing resources.

"Outside of times of disaster, we know that 14% of households in our region are struggling on income below the federal poverty line and 31% of households in our region are working hard but struggling to make ends meet. It’s these neighbors who are disproportionately impacted when disaster strikes," said Amanda McMillian, president and CEO, United Way of Greater Houston. "This fund allows us to lift up the most vulnerable who have been impacted by recent weather events to ensure they can not only recover from the immediate crisis, but also prepare themselves for future disasters."

Officials say the fund has received early support with $500,000 from the CenterPoint Energy Foundation, as well as a $500,000 contribution from Comcast – split into a $250,000 cash donation and $250,000 in-kind.

"We are collaborating to tackle the needs of those impacted by the recent natural disasters that impacted our area. We will work closely with United Way of Greater Houston, Greater Houston Community Foundation and Harris County to recruit the resources necessary to assist with recovery efforts," said Mayor John Whitmire. "The activation of the Severe Weather and Derecho Recovery Fund is an important component in overall recovery efforts, working to connect impacted families with the help they need to rebuild and recover."

Those in need of immediate assistance are encouraged to call the 211 Texas/United Way Helpline to get information on assistance with utilities, housing or rental assistance, crisis counseling, senior services, food pantries and more.

You can also search for resources or chat with a specialist at 211texas.org. You can also email help@unitedwayhouston.org for assistance.

"My heart goes out to all those affected by these devastating disasters. During times like these, the strength and unity of our community in Harris County becomes our greatest assets. There are ways that all residents in Harris County can support. For those willing and able to volunteer, you can call 713-533- 3190 or visit volunteerhouston.org. If you can contribute financially, your donation to the Severe Weather and Derecho Recovery Fund is invaluable. This fund will help us distribute relief funds to local nonprofits quickly so they can start helping folks rebuild as soon as possible. Thank you to the United Way, the Greater Houston Community Foundation and all those who are helping us recover," said Judge Lina Hidalgo.

If you want more information on the fund or would like to make a donation, visit https://disasteralliance.org/derecho/