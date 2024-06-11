Missing Houston boy with autism located after week-long search
Houston - The search in Houston for the little boy with special needs has concluded. 12-year-old Keylan Roberson, who was reported missing on June 3, 2024, has been located safely.
Keylan, a high-functioning autistic child, went missing a week ago in Northwest Harris County.
Keylan had been under the care of his uncle in a Northwest Harris County neighborhood until he disappeared last Monday.