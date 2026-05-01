Houston 'ding dong ditch' shooting suspect gets $1.5M bond

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The Brief Gonzalo Leon Jr.'s bond was set at $1.5 million on Friday. He was indicted earlier this week on a capital murder charge. He is accused in the death of 11-year-old Julian Guzman.



Bond was set at $1.5 million for the Houston man accused of shooting and killing an 11-year-old boy following a "ding dong ditch" prank last August.

A grand jury indicted Gonzalo Leon Jr. on a capital murder charge earlier this week. He was previously facing a felony murder charge.

A judge set bond on Friday.

Deadly "ding dong ditch" shooting

The backstory:

Leon is accused of fatally shooting 11-year-old Julian Guzman outside his east Harris County home.

Authorities say Guzman and his cousin were playing "ding-dong-ditch" after a family birthday. They allegedly knocked on Leon's door and ran away multiple times.

On the last attempt, investigators say Leon came from behind a gate and fired two shots: one into the ground, and another that struck Guzman.

Guzman was taken to the hospital in critical condition and died the next day.