Houston 'ding dong ditch' shooting suspect gets $1.5M bond
HOUSTON - Bond was set at $1.5 million for the Houston man accused of shooting and killing an 11-year-old boy following a "ding dong ditch" prank last August.
A grand jury indicted Gonzalo Leon Jr. on a capital murder charge earlier this week. He was previously facing a felony murder charge.
A judge set bond on Friday.
Deadly "ding dong ditch" shooting
The backstory:
Leon is accused of fatally shooting 11-year-old Julian Guzman outside his east Harris County home.
Authorities say Guzman and his cousin were playing "ding-dong-ditch" after a family birthday. They allegedly knocked on Leon's door and ran away multiple times.
On the last attempt, investigators say Leon came from behind a gate and fired two shots: one into the ground, and another that struck Guzman.
Guzman was taken to the hospital in critical condition and died the next day.
The Source: The information in this article comes form court proceedings, records and previous FOX 26 reporting.