Houston Controller Chris Hollins investigates Mayor John Whitmire's $127K advisor

The Brief Houston City Controller Chris Hollins has launched a formal independent investigation into mayoral senior adviser Chris Brown following a Houston Chronicle report exposing a lack of workplace attendance and minimal email output. Records show Brown collected a taxpayer-funded salary of over $127,000 while badging into city facilities only 13 times over a period spanning nearly 600 workdays, including just twice so far in 2026. Hollins has called for Brown’s immediate suspension to protect the integrity of the audit, while Mayor John Whitmire's office defended Brown's 20-year history of public service and dismissed the probe as "politics."



Houston City Controller Chris Hollins announced Monday a formal investigation into the employment of a high-salaried senior mayoral advisor, escalating an already tense political feud between the city’s top two elected financial officials.

Houston Mayor senior adviser to be investigated, Houston City Controller says

What we know:

The probe will look into the payroll and time-reporting practices of former City Controller Chris Brown, who currently serves as the Senior Advisor for Financial Integrity under Mayor John Whitmire - a role created under his administration.

The announcement follows an investigative report by the Houston Chronicle revealing that Brown, who earns a taxpayer-funded salary of $127,000, swiped into city facilities only 13 times over a period spanning nearly 600 workdays. Public records also indicated a minimal digital footprint, with Brown allegedly sending just 12 outgoing emails during the first four months of 2026.

What they're saying:

"None involving senior staff in the mayor's office, and none appearing to relate to fiscal policy, budget strategy, or the financial matters one might expect from a senior advisor for financial integrity," said Hollins in his press conference.

Hollins, serving as the city’s independent financial watchdog, stated the investigation is a matter of public trust and responsible stewardship of city funds, particularly as Houston navigates persistent structural budget challenges. Hollins also formally called on Whitmire to immediately suspend Brown pending the outcome of the independent inquiry.

"These facts alone do not establish wrongdoing," said Hollins. "They do not answer every question. And they certainly do not substitute for a thorough investigation. But they present questions that cannot simply be ignored."

The other side:

In a statement released Monday afternoon, Mayor John Whitmire's office defended Brown’s employment and experience, dismissing the investigation as political maneuvering.

The full statement from the Mayor’s Office of Communications is provided below:

Statement from the Mayor’s Office

"Chris Brown has spent more than 20 years serving Houstonians, including eight years as Controller, where he ran a serious, competent Controller’s Office and helped define the problem of Houston’s structurally imbalanced budget. This is exactly the experience I want on my team as we navigate complex city finances, reduce costs, and lay the foundation for long-term fiscal stability. Controller Brown was a part of helping pass the FY27 budget with a 15-1 vote and continues to provide valuable public service. I don't have time for politics."

Respectfully,

Álvaro Ortiz

Director of Communications

Mayor John Whitmire’s Office of Communications