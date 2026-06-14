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First Texas World Cup games happen today

By Aaron Barker
FOX Local
FIFA World Cup
Published June 14, 2026 10:10 AM CDT
Published June 14, 2026 10:10 AM CDT
Netherlands fans gather ahead of World Cup match
Netherlands fans gather ahead of World Cup match

Netherlands fans gather ahead of World Cup match

Dutch fans are in Arlington hours ahead of kickoff for their game against Japan. The Orange Legion will march to the stadium ahead of Sunday's game.

The Brief

    • Texas enters the World Cup stage Sunday with the first matches in the state being played.
    • Games will happen in Dallas and Houston.
    • In Dallas, the Netherlands and Japan will play. In Houston, Germany faces Curacao.

HOUSTON - The first matches of the World Cup to be played in Texas happen Sunday.

Houston will host Germany vs. Curacao at noon at Houston Stadium during the tournament. This is part of Group E action.

In Dallas, the Netherlands and Japan will meet at 3 p.m. at Dallas Stadium during the tournament. This is part of Group F action.

Japan national team, fans ready for match in Dallas
Japan national team, fans ready for match in Dallas

Japan national team, fans ready for match in Dallas

Fans and players alike are ready for Japan's opening game of the FIFA World Cup. The Samurai Blue take on the Netherlands Sunday afternoon at Dallas Stadium.

How to watch Texas World Cup games

Both games can be seen live on FOX.

If you prefer to stream the games, there are several options:

When are the next World Cup games in Texas?

Dallas and Houston will host their next World Cup matches on Wednesday.

Portugal faces Congo DR in Houston at noon as part of Group K.

England will meet Croatia in Dallas at 3 p.m. as part of Group L.

Editor's note: The times for Sunday's games have been corrected to Central Time.

The Source: Information in this story came from FIFA and previous FOX Local reporting.

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