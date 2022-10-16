Houston Dash compete in NWSL playoffs for first time in history, fans break attendance records

The Houston Dash competed in the National Women’s Soccer League playoffs for the first time in franchise history Sunday afternoon.

The Dash were tied 1 to 1 against the Kansas City Current at the end of 90 minutes. However, KCC ultimately scored in stoppage time and won the quarterfinals match 2 to 1.

On Sunday, a record 21,284 fans showed up to PNC Stadium in downtown Houston. That marks the highest attendance number in franchise and league history, according to Dash officials.

Many Houston fans were excited to celebrate a historic season.

"It was such an exciting game. It was great to have so many people at the stadium. There was a lot of excitement in the air. It’s a bummer that they lost but we look forward to next season with the Dash," said Amanda Levermann.

"I just love the whole game. The atmosphere, the non-stop. Unlike baseball, they have the breaks and things like that, same with football — takes forever. Soccer’s just kind of nonstop action," said Rachel Clark.

"I have a little girl here. She needs some good role models to look up to and so that’s exactly what the Dash are today," said Matthew Duggan.

For many diehard soccer fans, this kickstarts the excitement for the World Cup in Qatar, which is scheduled to begin on November 20th; and of course, Houston being selected as a 2026 host city.

"We are going to the games. No matter where they’re at. We’re going. Probably to Canada too," said Clark.

Brian Ching, a former Houston Dynamo star and member of the Houston 2026 World Cup Committee says he was thrilled to see fans turnout for the Dash playoffs.

"Soccer is growing in this country, it’s getting better, even on the women’s side. They’re more and more women’s teams now and the MLS has helped the growth of that. And you’re going to see throughout the World Cup, that a lot of people are taking a big interest not only in the US team, but in the entire tournament," said

The Kansas City currently will now face off against the OL Reign in Seattle next week.

Congratulations to the Houston Dash on an incredible season.