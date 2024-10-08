A woman was found dead in White Oak Bayou late Tuesday morning after being spotted floating near North Main Street.

Emergency responders were called around 11:10 a.m. to the area near White Oak Bayou. By 11:20 a.m., authorities confirmed the woman had died.

Her identity has not been released, and the cause of death is under investigation.

This is a developing story, and more information will be shared as it becomes available.