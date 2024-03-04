A woman has been charged in connection with a fatal shooting that claimed the life of one man and injured another at an apartment complex in southwest Houston.

Shaymone Fonteneaux, 31, faces charges of murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the 180th State District Court.

According to reports from the Houston Police Department, the incident occurred around 9 p.m. on March 2 at 12800 Dunlap Street. Officers responded to a 911 call at the apartment complex, where they discovered Houston Fire Department paramedics attending to a man with a gunshot wound.

The injured man recounted to authorities that he was inside his bedroom when he heard a gunshot in the living room. Upon investigating, he found his roommate lying unresponsive on the floor, with a female suspect holding a pistol nearby. Fearing for his own safety, the man retreated to his bedroom, only to be shot as he attempted to escape through a second-floor window. He was later transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

Inside the apartment, officers discovered the roommate, who had sustained a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene by HFD paramedics.

Following the incident, Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office deputies located and detained the female suspect. The surviving victim positively identified her as Shaymone Fonteneaux, the individual responsible for the shooting.

The Harris County District Attorney's Office was notified, leading to Fonteneaux's subsequent arrest and booking into the Harris County Jail.

The identity of the deceased victim, a 37-year-old male, is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

This tragic event has left a community in mourning and underscores the importance of addressing gun violence and ensuring the safety and security of residents within the area.



