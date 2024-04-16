A man is dead after someone opened fire on him as he sat at a stop sign in north Houston.

Around 9:52 PM, Houston Police Department responded to reports of a shooting in the 600 block of West Canino Road. Upon arrival, officers discovered a silver Toyota sedan with the victim, 27, inside, suffering from gunshot wounds. Despite the immediate medical attention provided by Houston Fire Department personnel, the victim died at the scene. The victim was a man in his early 20s.

Eyewitness accounts and video footage revealed that the victim was traveling westbound on Canino Road and had stopped at a stop sign near the Interstate 45 overpass. At that moment, a full-size pickup truck, possibly tan or silver, pulled up beside the victim's car. The driver of the pickup truck then fired multiple shots at the victim before fleeing northbound onto the feeder road of Interstate 45.

The victim's vehicle came to a stop against the curb next to the freeway after the shooting.

(Photo: Onscene)

As the investigation continues, Houston Police Department's Homicide Division urges anyone with information regarding the incident to come forward. Individuals can provide information anonymously through Crime Stoppers or directly contact the authorities.