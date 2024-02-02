The Houston Metro police are investigating a shooting that occurred on the platform of a METROlRail stop on Fulton Street.

According to police, two people were shot during an altercation on the platform. One person was grazed by a bullet and the other person was shot in the hand.

There is no word on how many people were involved in the altercation.

Police say the suspect in the shooting fled the scene and is believed to have an outstanding warrant.

If you have any information regarding this shooting, you should contact the police.