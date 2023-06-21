One suspect is wanted for stealing an electric bike from a Houston retail store back in May, officials said.

According to Houston police, the unknown male walked into a sports store, located at 10400 block of Gulf Freeway, and walked to the bicycle section.

When he got to the section, he took one of the electric bikes, and rolled it to the front of the store.

That's when, officials said, he got on the bike and just rode it out of the store.

As the suspect was leaving, authorities said the suspect bumped into one of the employees with the bike.

The suspect, who is described as a Black male, 25 to 40-years-old, wearing light blue pants and shirt and tan cap, fled the scene in an unknown direction.

Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.