Houston crime: Suspect shot while committing robbery at convenience store

By
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
Houston robbery article

Photo from the scene. (Source: Houston Police Department Twitter)

HOUSTON - The Houston Police Department is investigating after a suspect was shot during a robbery on Tuesday evening. 

Details are limited, but authorities said the shooting occurred in the 8600 block of Fulton. 

Authorities said a man was taken to the hospital following the shooting and is expected to survive. 

No other details have been released. 

This is a developing story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest. 