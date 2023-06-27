Houston crime: Suspect shot while committing robbery at convenience store

article

The Houston Police Department is investigating after a suspect was shot during a robbery on Tuesday evening.

Details are limited, but authorities said the shooting occurred in the 8600 block of Fulton.

Authorities said a man was taken to the hospital following the shooting and is expected to survive.

No other details have been released.

This is a developing story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.