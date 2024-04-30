A man has been charged in the 2022 fatal shooting that left another man dead in west Houston. The incident took place on December 7, 2022.

Nicholas Allen Broussard, 31, has been charged with murder at 486 State District Court. His bond is $150,000.

Nicholas Allen Broussard (Photo: Houston Police Department)

HPD patrol officers responded to a shooting call at 2465 South Kirkwood Road and found 29-year-old Terrence Donnell Jordan suffering from gunshot wounds. Despite efforts by Houston Fire Department paramedics, Mr. Jordan died at the scene.

Initially described as a black man, the suspect remained unidentified. However, further investigation led to the identification of Broussard as the suspect. He was arrested on Monday without incident and booked into the Harris County Jail.

His next court appearance is scheduled for May 1, 2024, at 9 a.m.