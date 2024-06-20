The Houston Police Department has released surveillance images of a man wanted for questioning about the fatal shooting of a man and a woman on June 2.

The person of interest is described as a black male with a goatee and possibly a beard, carrying a small dark bag or fanny pack. Authorities believe he may have information crucial to the investigation.

The victims have been identified as Richard Nugent, 38, and RJ Lewis, 66. Police officers were called to 699 Franklin Street.around 6:35 p.m. after reports of a deceased person. They found Nugent, who had been shot, lying on the sidewalk near Buffalo Bayou Trail. Paramedics pronunced him dead at the scene.

While searching for witnesses, officers also discovered Lewis, who had been shot, unresponsive on a stairwell leading to the intersection of Congress and Smith Streets from the trail. She was also pronounced dead by paramedics.

Initially, there were no leads on the motive or a suspect. However, further investigation has identified a man as a person of interest.

Anyone who recognizes the person in the photos or knows his whereabouts is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.