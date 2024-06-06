There is an ongoing investigation into seven recovered vehicles stripped down to their cores from a wooded lot in northwest Houston.

Investigators with the Houston Police Department Auto Theft Division used a skid steer to extract the vehicles.

Authorities are seeking tips from the public to identify and apprehend the suspects involved.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the HPD at (713) 308-3500. All tips will be kept confidential.

