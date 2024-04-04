A dispute between apartment complex security guards and a resident escalated into a shooting in south Houston.

An incident occurred at the Scott & Faulkner complex on Faulkner Street, prompting a response from emergency services.

Authorities say they found a resident of the complex who had sustained at least one gunshot wound. The individual was transported to a nearby trauma center in critical condition.

Initial investigations suggest that the resident was involved in an altercation with security on the property. It is believed that during the confrontation, an attempt was made to disarm one of the security guards, leading to the resident being shot.

The Houston Police Department (HPD) is leading the investigation into the incident. Detective Brown from the HPD Major Assaults division is expected to provide further details as the investigation progresses.

At this stage, authorities are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the altercation and shooting.

Houston Police Department and Crime Stoppers are asking for anyone with information to come forward. Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.











