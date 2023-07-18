Houston crime: Report claims Houston is #2 in burglaries, law enforcement says otherwise

A report claims Houston has the second-highest burglary rates in the country. But Houston law enforcement experts say the numbers are misleading.

The report released by Insurify, claims that Houston has the second-highest burglary rate nationwide with 611 home burglaries per 100,000 residents. The report also states that Texas is home to the four highest burglary rates in the country with San Antonio ranking number one, Dallas ranks third, and Austin fourth.

SUGGESTED: Houston-area man accused of running sextortion scheme

However, HPD robbery detective Ken Nealy says overall, burglary numbers are trending downward in the city.

"The numbers are definitely misleading. I looked at our numbers, over the last three years, have gone down," Nealy said.

Contrary to popular belief, the FBI says most burglaries happen during the daytime when most people are at work or at school.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

Nealy encourages residents to invest in bolt locks, surveillance cameras, and a security system to serve as a deterrent for those looking for a crime of opportunity. He adds that simply removing valuables from plain sight in windows can also help.

Experts also urge people to not advertise when they're out of town and avoid posting on social media.

"We often recommend posting those pictures upon their return," Nealy said.

CrimeStoppers believes the brazen nature of these types of crimes caught on camera, may have attributed to why many Houstonians claim they don’t feel safe anymore.

"Whether the numbers are up or down, we don’t feel we’re where we need to be. There's always more work that needs to be done. The types of criminal activity: broad daylight, blatant lack of regard for others, their lives, their well-being," said Crimestoppers CEO, Rania Mankarious.