A deadly shooting erupted in north Houston last Saturday afternoon, and the Houston Police Department is searching for the suspect.

The suspect, Alexis Gonzalez, 23, faces a murder charge for shooting a 32-year-old man fatally. His identity is awaiting confirmation from the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

HPD Homicide Division Detectives say officers responded to 110 West Little York Road at 2:20 p.m. after receiving a shooting report. Upon arrival, they discovered an unresponsive victim with a gunshot wound. Medical personnel pronounced him dead at the scene.

Upon further investigation, Gonzalez was identified as the alleged perpetrator, and charges were filed.

Anyone with information regarding Alexis Gonzalez's whereabouts is encouraged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600. Alternatively, anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.