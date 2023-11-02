Houston Police Department is looking for the public's help in identifying the suspect responsible for a series of robberies at two convenience stores in north Houston.

In the first robbery, the suspect walked into a convenience store in the 2400 block of West Little York in north Houston around 4:50 a.m. on May 17, 2022. The suspect walked around the counter, threatened the clerk with a large metal stick, and forced them away from the cash register. He then punched the clerk and left the store with another person.

During the second robbery, the suspect walked into a convenience store on the 2400 block of Little York in north Houston around 6:30 in the morning last May 28. After warning the clerk not to move, the suspect took the cash drawer on a bicycle and left.

The third robbery occurred at the same convenience store in the 2400 block of West West Little York in north Houston at 5:10 a.m. on July 28, 2023. Using a wrench, he attempted to open a gaming machine and then broke the glass to access the cash registers. Upon request, the clerk handed over the money to the suspect.

The fourth robbery happened when the suspect entered the same convenience store in the 2400 block of W. Little York in north Houston around 4:00 a.m. October 4, 2023. He was armed with a small sledgehammer. He demanded that the clerk open the cash register door. He broke a portion of the glass, used pepper spray on the clerk, and took money from the cash register before leaving.

The suspect is described as a black man, approximately 5'6" tall, aged between 30 and 40, and has a medium build.