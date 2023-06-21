FOX 26 has obtained new surveillance video of a shooting on a metro bus that wounded two women in north Houston.

More than two and a half weeks after that violent incident, police say no suspects have been arrested or identified.

In the surveillance video, four people inside a Metro bus can be heard arguing around 7 p.m. on June 4. Houston PD says the argument was over bus fare.

At one point, a man in a hoodie goes over and appears to punch one of the women who was sitting down, and the shouting continued. Moments later, the bus pulls over. The man and another woman get off the bus at the corner of Tidwell and Bauman and insist the two women they were arguing with follow them outside.

When the women did not comply, HPD says the man pulled out a gun and shot twice through the bus window from outside. The bullets shattered the glass and struck two women inside, sending them to the hospital. HPD says the victims were 29 and 40 years old. Both survived the shooting.

Two and half weeks later, the suspects remain on the loose and their identities remain a mystery.

Crimestoppers is offering up to a $5,000 reward for any information that could lead to their arrest.

"We are so fortunate that people didn't die as a result of their reckless action. So, when we, when you're shooting indiscriminately into a bus, there's no telling what collateral damage can occur. So, these are dangerous individuals, they need to be. Get off the street immediately," said Andy Kahan with Crimestoppers.

Other Houstonians say the frequent gun violence terrifies them and wishes more could be done to keep them safe.

"That’s terrifying. It kinda feels like you can’t be anywhere now without risking being shot," said Ayah, who only wanted to use her first name.

"I am opposed to the guns in this city, in the state. It would be a lot harder to fit your anger or whatever randomly by shooting your gun if you didn’t have one," said Ellen Bell.

A spokesperson for Metro said their bus drivers are trained to immediately pull over and call for help in an emergency situation. Emergency call buttons are also available on every bus for drivers if necessary.

Anyone with information regarding the suspects is urged to contact Houston Police 713-308-8800 or Crimestoppers at 713-222-TIPS.