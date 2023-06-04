Police are investigating a shooting that happened on a METRO bus north of Houston.

According to METRO police, they responded to a shooting at a METRO bus stop at 277 Tidwell Road at Bauman Road. Two people riding the bus were shot by two other riders after an argument, authorities say.

SUGGESTED: Huntsville man arrested for stealing different women's underwear from their homes

The two suspects, a man and a woman, ran from the scene.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Photo courtesy of OnScene Houston

Officials say the two people shot were taken by ambulance to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP

METRO police say the incident is under investigation.