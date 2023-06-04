Houston shooting: 2 shot on METRO bus after argument with 2 others
HOUSTON - Police are investigating a shooting that happened on a METRO bus north of Houston.
According to METRO police, they responded to a shooting at a METRO bus stop at 277 Tidwell Road at Bauman Road. Two people riding the bus were shot by two other riders after an argument, authorities say.
The two suspects, a man and a woman, ran from the scene.
Officials say the two people shot were taken by ambulance to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
METRO police say the incident is under investigation.