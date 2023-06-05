Houston Police are now searching for a man and a woman who shot two people on a Metro bus last night in North Houston.

Investigators said it all started as an argument over bus fare and escalated.

HPD said a man and a woman got off a Metro bus at the corner of Tidwell and Bauman around 7 PM Sunday and asked the two women they were fighting with to follow.

However, when the two women did not oblige, HPD said the man pulled out a gun and fired twice through the bus window. Both women, who investigators say were 29 and 40 years old, were shot and sent to the hospital, but are expected to survive.

According to a Metro PD spokesperson, from January to May of this year, there have been four gun-related incidents on or near Metro properties, which include the light rail and bus stops.

In November 2022, for example, a man was stabbed to death on the METRO train downtown, and in April 2023, another man was shot to death at a bus stop in Southwest Houston.

Investigators note there is surveillance of Sunday’s shooting, but are not releasing the video at this time.

Crimestoppers is offering up to a $5,000 reward for any information that could lead to an arrest. All tips are anonymous. Anyone with information is urged to call 713-222-TIPS.

