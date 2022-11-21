One man fatally stabbed on METRO train in downtown Houston

article

One man is dead after being fatally stabbed on a train in downtown Houston.

METRO police and Houston Fire Department responded to reports of a stabbing near 1150 Rusk St around 8 p.m. When officials arrived, they found a man with multiple stab wounds in his upper torso.

SUGGESTED: Colorado gay bar shooting suspect facing murder, hate crime charges

The man was taken to a local trauma center where he later died from his injuries reports say. The suspect was said to have stayed on the scene and was taken into custody without incident by police.

Preliminary info reports the two men got into a physical altercation and one man took out a knife and stabbed the other.

CRIME: Former Katy ISD coach charged with child sexual contact, reportedly spanked two students

HPD Lieutenant J.P. Horelicka says he's unsure if the men knew each other or met earlier in the train ride.

Investigators say they are looking into what could have started the altercation.