A man wanted for allegedly robing four Houston-area banks has been arrested, according to the Houston FBI.

Officials said 22-year-old Kenterius Taylor was arrested.

SUGGESTED: Houston firefighter charged with possession of child pornography

Authorities said the banks targeted were PNC Bank, located at 14255 North Freeway. That bank was robbed on February 2 and February 5.

The other bank targeted was Wells Fargo, located at 12941 North Freeway. That bank was robbed on February 20 and February 23.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Taylor is currently being held at the Harris County Jail.