A man was run over, not once but twice, following a confrontation at a Houston gas station. The incident occurred around 5:00 a.m. at the gas station located on Veterans Memorial near Gulf Bank.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

According to reports from authorities, the altercation began inside the gas station between two men. Following the argument, one of the individuals fled into a neighboring parking lot. The other man, reportedly driving a truck, pursued him and allegedly struck him with the vehicle.

MORE CRIME: Gunfight erupts in Houston valet line, one killed

The victim died at the scene. Police responded swiftly to the incident, and investigations are ongoing to determine the exact circumstances leading to this fatal confrontation.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

The location remains cordoned off as law enforcement continues to gather evidence and statements from witnesses. Updates on this developing story will be provided as more details emerge.