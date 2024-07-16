A man was fatally shot when a gunfight erupted while people were waiting for a valet service in southwest Houston. The shooting occurred around 3:30 a.m. as patrons were leaving a DnD restaurant and lounge.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

Witnesses reported that gunfire broke out between two individuals in the crowded valet line. One of the men involved was struck by a bullet and died at the scene. The victim, an adult male, has not yet been publicly identified.

Image 1 of 5 ▼

Authorities currently have no information regarding the suspect. Investigators are working closely with the establishment's owner to review surveillance footage, hoping to identify the shooter and gather more details about the incident. They are also interviewing witnesses who were present during the shooting.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

The motive behind the altercation remains unclear, and it is not known if the individuals involved knew each other prior to the incident.