A man was shot and killed on Sunday after suspects were seen shooting multiple times at his SUV on 8900 block of Bellflower Street.

According to Houston Police, officers say around 3:34am a man was driving his SUV, with one passenger inside, trying to get away from multiple suspects chasing him.

The suspects had fired shots into his SUV multiple times.

Police say the man crashed his SUV into a gate, and then drove to a gas station near Fondren Road and Westpark Drive.

After police arrived, officers found a man inside the SUV with multiple gunshot wounds, and his passenger was only injured, suffering one gunshot wound.

The passenger was taken to hospital, but his status is unknown.

Police say they are still investigating the shooting and looking for the suspects involved.