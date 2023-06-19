Houston crime: Man gunned down at METRO bus stop, police investigating

article

Houston police are investigating after a deadly shooting Monday night ended with one man dead.

According to authorities, the shooting occurred on the 7900 block of Bellfort around 8:30 p.m.

SUGGESTED: CAUGHT ON CAMERA; Viral video captures Houston bicyclists attack man's vehicle, but bicyclists claim self-defense

When officers arrived, they found a man dead on the scene.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

Officials said the man was sitting at a METRO bus stop when a car pulled up and fired several shots. At least two of the shots struck the victim, who then jumped up and ran off. He was found in the yard near the METRO bus stop.

Authorities added there didn't appear to be any type of fight or anything, so the investigation into what happened is ongoing.