Traffic: 23-car train derailed in Richmond, all crossings blocked

The Brief A train has derailed in Rosenberg, causing several cars to go off the train tracks, police say. Officials say all crossings in the City of Richmond are now blocked.



There are major delays around the Richmond area due to a train derailment on Wednesday morning.

Train derailment causes crossings to be blocked

What we know:

According to the Richmond Police Department, a train derailed and has caused several cars to go off the tracks.

The Fort Bend County Fire Marshal's Office says 23 cars were derailed along Highway 90 near Oak Bend Hospital.

Officials report crossings in the City of Richmond are now blocked. The fire marshal's office says the only active crossing for the community north of Richmond for access into town is accessible by the emergency underpass at 2nd Street in Richmond. The Rawson Road and Old Richmond Road are accessible crossings at this time.

Courtesy of Richmond Police Department

Multiple agencies are on scene to assist, including Richmond Fire Department, Richmond Police Department, Rosenberg Fire Department, Union Pacific Railroad, Fort Bend County EMS, and the Texas Department of Emergency Management.

Crews are evaluating all rail cars to check for leaks.

During a press conference, officials said two tank cars were found to be leaking ethanol. The leak is contained and there is no active threat to the public. Air monitoring is ongoing. Another tank is leaking corn syrup.

Police are directing traffic at the emergency underpass at 2nd Street, according to Richmond PD.

At this time, there have been no evacuation orders and crews are still identifying the rail car contents and potential hazards.

There have been no injuries reported.

What we don't know:

It is unclear what caused the train to derail.

Authorities have not said how long the crossings will be blocked.