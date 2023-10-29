The Houston Police Department is investigating a man who was shot and killed in an apartment's parking lot at 200 Goodson Drive.

Around 2:48 a.m., police responded to calls of a shooting and found a Hispanic man with a gunshot wound.

SUGGESTED:Houston Crash: Driver dies after crashing into tree during a traffic stop in Sugarland

Officials say the man was in his late 30s and pronounced dead at the scene.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

Image 1 of 4 ▼

The Homicide Division unit was also on the scene to investigate and speak with possible witnesses.

RELATED:Houston home invasion: Woman shot to death at apartment on Fleming

As of now, police say they do not have any suspects.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

It is unclear what happened, but officials say they will provide more information as the investigation progresses.